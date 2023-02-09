NBA Odds: How Suns’ Kevin Durant Trade Shook Up Finals Board Phoenix is fully loaded with KD aboard by Adam London 2 hours ago

The Suns pulled out all the stops to improve their roster Thursday, and now, oddsmakers are forecasting an NBA Finals run in Phoenix.

Kevin Durant is headed to the desert, with the Suns sending three players, four unprotected first-round draft picks and a pick swap to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for the future Hall of Famer. Phoenix had been a middling team for most of the season prior to the Durant blockbuster, but one now can argue Devin Booker and company are the team to beat in the Western Conference.

The folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook believe that’s the case. The Suns entered Wednesday with an 18-1 number to win the NBA championship and it shifted all the way to +425 after they brought in Durant. As of Thursday morning, the league-leading Boston Celtics are the only team with a shorter Finals number (+350) than Phoenix.

The Suns aren’t the only Western Conference team that saw its Finals price considerably dwindle recently. The Mavericks’ trade for Kyrie Irving, Durant’s former teammate, brought Dallas’ number at DraftKings down to 12-1 from 30-1.

And with the NBA’s trade deadline set for 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, we could see more odds movements in the very near future.