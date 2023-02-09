From Promise To Disaster: Kevin Durant Trade Ends Nets’ Big Three Era

That is quite the ‘Big Three.’ It will either serve as the best team in the Eastern Conference, and arguably the most talented offensive group in the entire league, or a complete dumpster fire. It feels as though there is no in-between.

That’s what we wrote in January 2021 after the Brooklyn Nets acquired James Harden in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Rockets. The transaction just over two years ago added Harden to an experiment previously concocted by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the pair ushering in a new era in Brooklyn prior to the 2019-20 campaign.

Well, it’s now over.

The dumpster fire of epic proportions, which already is being called the greatest failure in NBA history by NBA analysts and media personalities, concluded in the early hours Thursday morning. Durant, the lone remaining piece of the once three-headed offensive monster, was shipped to the Phoenix Suns less than one week after Irving was dealt to the Dallas Mavericks. He again told the organization he didn’t want to be there. Irving requested his trade from the Nets on Friday one year after Harden requested his own trade prior to the 2022 trade deadline. All three ended up elsewhere after strong-arming their way to new situations.

The Nets were 7-1 to win the NBA championship prior to Irving’s request, according to BetMGM. Brooklyn now is 100-1 to hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy, proving the outside perception of the current group.

Durant, Irving and Harden played a total of 16 games together and won one playoff series, beating the Boston Celtics in five games during the first round in 2021. A combination of injuries, bad luck and selfishness halted their title aspirations at every turn.

The roster which on paper appeared to be so dominant ended in disaster.