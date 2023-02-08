How Rob Gronkowski Addressed Tom Brady Return Hypothetical

Once again, Rob Gronkowski has dismissed any possibility of an NFL return. However, this time he responded to a more specific hypothetical scenario.

The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end, who retired for a second time in 2022, was asked whether or not a Tom Brady return next season could sway Gronkowski’s stance. Brady, who retired following the end of his 23rd NFL season, was the only full-time signal caller that Gronkowski had ever taken the field alongside throughout his 11-year career. Brady connected on 90 touchdowns with Gronkowski — the most of any receiver during his career.

However, in the event that Brady would return yet again, Gronkowski revealed that he wouldn’t tag along.

“No, no. I’m done, man,” Gronkowski told The Athletic’s Jeff Howe on Tuesday. “Tom is not reopening that door. I don’t know. Maybe he is. I don’t know.”

Just a few years ago, in 2020, Gronkowski bailed on his initial NFL retirement to join forces with Brady in Tampa Bay and hoist their fourth Lombardi Trophy together.

Gronkowski, 33, proceeded to chime in on Brady’s retirement, which left him shocked. In fact, Gronkowski believes that Brady could’ve proceeded to play until he reached 50 years of age if he desired to do so.

“I was shocked because I would say he still has some left in the tank,” Gronkowski said. “There’s no doubt about that. I felt like Tom could play until 50 years old. It’s up to him when he would call it quits, but just seeing his preparation, how he prepares, how he takes care of himself, just seeing his mindset, he could definitely do it until 50. But he chose to hand it up at 45, and I’m proud of him.”