Derek Carr Rumors: This NFC South Team Could Be Potential Suitor

It’s no secret the Raiders have no interest in Derek Carr in their future plans, and Las Vegas has until Feb. 15 to either trade or cut the quarterback.

That’s because the $40.4 million the 31-year-old is owed will become fully guaranteed by that date. It’s also why teams aren’t eager to trade for Carr and instead waiting for the QB to hit free agency, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.

It was a down season for the nine-year quarterback under new Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, but Carr still has an enticing résumé for QB-needy teams. The signal-caller also has a no-trade clause, so the Raiders don’t have a ton of flexibility to trade him to any team.

There are multiple teams that could make a run at Carr, but there could be more suitors in line for the QB’s services.

“Watch for the New Orleans Saints here,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote Friday. “A Carr-Saints connection was buzzing a bit in Mobile, (Ala.), and they could be a suitor. New Orleans has a first- and second-round pick from the Sean Payton deal, and head coach Dennis Allen coached Carr during his rookie year in Oakland.”

The Saints have struggled to find stability at the quarterback position since Drew Brees retired. Jameis Winston remains inconsistent, and he will enter the final year of his contract in 2023. Andy Dalton is a free agent, Taysom Hill merely is a gadget player, and Ian Book has not shown enough flash to be the future.

Carr could be the guy to help develop wide receiver Chris Olave in his second year, and New Orleans could be in a “win-now” mentality after Tom Brady retired, leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with little answers at QB.