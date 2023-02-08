Patriots’ Robert Kraft Announces Plans For Tom Brady Celebration

The Patriots plan to welcome Tom Brady back to New England to celebrate the newly retired quarterback’s legendary career.

Team owner Robert Kraft announced these plans Tuesday in an interview with NBC10 Boston’s Malcolm Johnson.

“He’s a Patriot from start to finish,” Kraft said. “We’re going to have him back here and celebrate his 20 years with the Patriots. Hopefully we’ll have occasions to do it every year for different reasons. ? We’ll (soon) be at 25 years since the first Super Bowl. But he’s a very special person. He’s been, I like to say like a brother to me, but really a son, and he’s pretty special.”

Asked whether this Brady tribute will come in the form of a one-day contract or a separate celebration, Kraft replied: “All of the above.” He did not indicate when or where the ceremony will take place.

.@Patriots owner Robert Kraft telling me he spoke with @TomBrady today & a celebration of his career in New England will take place, potentially in the form of a one-day contract @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/PkvimmuHpM — Malcolm Johnson NBC10 Boston (@MalNBCBoston) February 7, 2023

Brady played 20 of his 23 seasons with the Patriots before finishing his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick both have lauded the seven-time Super Bowl winner since his retirement announcement last Wednesday, with Belichick doing so during a lengthy interview on Brady’s “Let’s Go!” podcast.

Kraft said last week that he hoped Brady would sign a one-day contract to retire as a Patriot.