NFL Rumors: Details Of Eagles’ ‘Emotional’ Team Meeting Before Super Bowl

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni apparently called his first Super Bowl audible well before his team took the field in Arizona on Sunday night.

Sirianni reportedly had a plan in place for Philadelphia’s final team meeting before the NFC champions spent Super Sunday at State Farm Stadium. But as gameday inched closer, the second-year head coach decided to trash his original plan in place of a new one. Sirianni, as he revealed to NBC Sports Philadelphia, opted for creating an open forum where any Eagles player could speak their mind to the whole team.

“I always thought that was really powerful when all the guys could get up and say whatever was on their heart to say,” Sirianni told NBCSP. “So we’ll kind of treat it that way.”

Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, Haason Reddick, A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts were among those who spoke to the team and gave “great” speeches, according to NBCSP’s John Clark. Veteran pass-rusher Brandon Graham offered further insight to FOX Sports’ Kristina Pink, revealing it was an “emotional” meeting that saw players moved to tears.

With all of the meetings and preparation now in the books, all that’s left for the Eagles is to battle the Chiefs for 60 minutes with the hope of bringing another Lombardi Trophy back to Philadelphia. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.