Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Bruins-Predators To Win Signed David Krejci Jersey

The Bruins complete their two-game road trip Thursday when they travel to Nashville to take on the Predators, and one skillful fan can compete to win a great prize.

Boston is coming off an overtime win over the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars, and the Black and Gold will get another matchup against a Central Division opponent at Bridgestone Arena and hope to win their second-straight game.

Viewers who watch NESN’s broadcast of Bruins-Maple Predators can play for the opportunity to win a signed David Krejci jersey by playing NESN Games’ “Predict the Game.”

Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.

NESN’s Bruins-Predators broadcast will feature prompts for fans to answer predictive questions as the matchup unfolds. “Predict the Game” players also can find additional questions online, and each correct prediction boosts their chances of winning. Each time you play, you will be entered for a chance to win the ultimate TV upgrade.

The first question will appear during “Bruins Face-Off Live,” which begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on NESN. Puck drop from Bridgestone Arena is scheduled for 8 p.m., and postgame coverage immediately will follow the final buzzer. Remember, if you’re on the go, you can watch full coverage of Bruins-Predators and also play “Predict The Game” online using NESN 360.

Click here to play!