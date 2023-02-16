NFL Rumors: Rex Ryan Now ‘Top Candidate’ For Broncos DC Job

It’s sounding more and more like the New England Patriots will face Rex Ryan next season.

Ryan now is a leading candidate for the Broncos’ defensive coordinator job, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday. Ryan, who’s been out of the NFL since being fired by the Buffalo Bills in 2016, interviewed with Denver sometime last week.

“Comeback? Rex Ryan has emerged as a top candidate for the Broncos defensive coordinator job,” Rapoport tweeted. “Ryan has been on ESPN after being fired by the Bills in 2016. If all goes well, he could be headed back in the NFL.”

Ryan last worked as a defensive coordinator in 2008 when he coached for the Baltimore Ravens. He spent the next six seasons head coaching the New York Jets, followed by a two-year run as Bills head coach.

The Patriots, who have a long history with Ryan, are scheduled to visit the Broncos in 2023. The renewal of the Rex Ryan-Bill Belichick rivalry — if you can call it that — should be a fun sidebar to an already intriguing matchup.