NFL Rumors: Rex Ryan Now ‘Top Candidate’ For Broncos DC Job

Ryan's been out of the NFL since 2016

by

54 minutes ago

It’s sounding more and more like the New England Patriots will face Rex Ryan next season.

Ryan now is a leading candidate for the Broncos’ defensive coordinator job, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday. Ryan, who’s been out of the NFL since being fired by the Buffalo Bills in 2016, interviewed with Denver sometime last week.

“Comeback? Rex Ryan has emerged as a top candidate for the Broncos defensive coordinator job,” Rapoport tweeted. “Ryan has been on ESPN after being fired by the Bills in 2016. If all goes well, he could be headed back in the NFL.”

Ryan last worked as a defensive coordinator in 2008 when he coached for the Baltimore Ravens. He spent the next six seasons head coaching the New York Jets, followed by a two-year run as Bills head coach.

The Patriots, who have a long history with Ryan, are scheduled to visit the Broncos in 2023. The renewal of the Rex Ryan-Bill Belichick rivalry — if you can call it that — should be a fun sidebar to an already intriguing matchup.

More Football:

Patriots Positional Outlook: Why Pressure Is On Mac Jones In 2023
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via NorthJersey.com/USA TODAY Sports Images
Brittany Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes
Previous Article

Brittany Mahomes Trolls Bart Scott After Chiefs’ Super Bowl Win
Boston Bruins Nashville Predators Predict the Game featured image
Next Article

Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Bruins-Predators To Win Signed David Krejci Jersey

Picked For You

Related