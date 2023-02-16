Alex Cora Explains Why Red Sox Brought Back Infielder Yu Chang

Yu Chang didn’t appear to have a future with the Red Sox when he was non-tendered by the ballclub in November.

Well, the versatile utility man is back with Boston.

The Red Sox signed Chang to a one-year deal Thursday, the same day Boston moved second baseman Trevor Story to the 60-day injured list. Shortly after the organization officially announced Chang’s contract, which reportedly is worth $850,000, manager Alex Cora explained why Chaim Bloom and company decided to bring the 27-year-old back.

“He’s another shortstop,” Cora told reporters, per MassLive. “Obviously, we know that (Adalberto Mondesí), there’s a chance he won’t be ready for Opening Day. We need a deeper roster. With him, we accomplished that.”

Chang first joined the Red Sox last September after the club claimed him off waivers from the Rays. Tampa Bay was the third stop of the season for the Taiwanese infielder, who started the campaign with the Cleveland Guardians before he was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Chang hit .222 with 13 RBIs across 126 total at-bats between four teams.

The fifth-year pro doesn’t figure to be a fixture in the Red Sox lineup this season. But Chang could see a fair amount of playing time in spring training, which will allow him to showcase himself to the rest of the league while trying to carve out a role with Boston.