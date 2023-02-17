This Sami Zayn Vs. Roman Reigns Hype Video Will Give WWE Fans Chills

Sami Zayn’s involvement (and subsequent falling-out) with The Bloodline, led by Roman Reigns, has been one of the most captivating WWE storylines in years.

It’s been a slow burn, with plenty of twists and turns, and Zayn’s rise to arguably the most popular babyface in the company (alongside Cody Rhodes, of course) has felt totally organic.

As such, there’s really no need to further hype Zayn’s Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match with Reigns this Saturday night at Bell Centre in Montreal. The feud speaks for itself, especially with Jey Uso’s connection to The Bloodline in question and Rhodes lurking in the background as a worthy WrestleMania 39 opponent for whoever emerges victorious.

Still, this is the (sports) entertainment business. And a video shared Thursday by Zayn is bound to give WWE fans chills, playing on both nostalgia and the underdog story that’s at the heart of his once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Zayn is from Quebec, and he’ll have an entire cit y an entire province an entire country in his corner Saturday night at the Elimination Chamber when he looks to dethrone Reigns, a dominant force who has held the titles for more than 900 days.

Check out the video, titled “La Belle Province,” and written/narrated by Ariel Helwani, below.

The deck obviously is stacked against Zayn. And it would be shocking if he defeated Reigns with both the belts and a WrestleMania main-event match hanging in the balance. But WWE has done a decent job in recent weeks of creating a belief that maybe — just maybe — Zayn can do the unthinkable.