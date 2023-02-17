Four Predictions For 2023 Elimination Chamber: Can Sami Zayn Play Hero?

The last stop before WrestleMania 39 is the Elimination Chamber, and the main event will be under a huge spotlight Saturday night.

Sami Zayn will challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship in his home province in Quebec. The Montreal fans traditionally have given Zayn the best reactions out of anyone in the company, and they should be even more electrified with the “Honourary Hab” getting the biggest shot of his WWE career.

Austin Theory will defend the United States Championship in the men’s Elimination Chamber match, Edge and Beth Phoenix will team up against The Judgment Day’s Finn Bálor and Rhea Ripley, and Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar will continue their feud in a singles match.

NESN.com’s Jason Ounpraseuth and Ricky Doyle offered their predictions for what’ll materialize this Saturday at Bell Centre.

Jason: Sami Zayn will fall short against Roman Reigns

WWE has put itself in an odd position. Zayn is the hottest babyface in the company, and right next to him is the 2023 men’s Royal Rumble winner, Cody Rhodes, who delivered an excellent promo on this week’s RAW to help build the stakes for Saturday’s match and WrestleMania 39. A match between Rhodes and Zayn would be better from an in-ring perspective, but WWE likely wants to make a big splash in Inglewood, Calif., so Reigns is the bigger star more befitting to take on Rhodes.

Don’t be surprised if Kevin Owens comes out to save Zayn in a potential post-match beatdown at the hands of The Bloodline. This, of course, would mirror Zayn saving his best friend at the Royal Rumble. And it would plant the seeds for a tag team title match against The Usos, which, while a big match, is not the main event of WrestleMania that would be more fulfilling for Zayn.

Ricky: Montez Ford wins the United States Championship Elimination Chamber match

Initially leaned toward Seth Rollins, to raise the stakes for his inevitable WrestleMania match with Logan Paul. Or Austin Theory theoretically (pun intended) could retain the belt to set up an open challenge answered by John Cena, a ‘Mania match WWE has subtly teased for months.