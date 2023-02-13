Super Bowl Video Perfectly Sums Up Patrick, Jackson Mahomes

Jackson Mahomes mostly was out of the public eye over the course of the Chiefs’ 2022 season, but he came roaring back into the limelight for the biggest game of Kansas City’s campaign.

Patrick Mahomes’ younger brother was active on social media throughout the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII victory over the Chiefs at State Farm Stadium. Jackson didn’t really do anything out of the ordinary in Arizona, but he garnered a ton of attention online for his presence in a video that went viral after Kansas City knocked off the Philadelphia Eagles.

As the Chiefs’ all-world quarterback chopped it up with NFL Network following his Super Bowl MVP performance, Jackson was spotted in the background doing a TikTok dance. It was a pretty perfect encapsulation of the elder Mahomes, earning praise for yet another terrific game, and his sibling, trying his best to garner attention on the internet.

The Mahomes brothers weren’t the only members of the family who had NFL Twitter buzzing Sunday night. Their father, Patrick Sr., followed up his now-famous comments from the AFC Championship Game with another verbal gem after the Chiefs won their second Super Bowl in the last three years.