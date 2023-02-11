These Yankees Players Will Participate In 2023 World Baseball Classic

The New York Yankees are scheduled to have pitchers and catchers report on Feb. 16 for spring training. However, the arrival of a few team members will be put on further delay.

With the World Baseball Classic making its return for the first time since 2017, players across the league will partake in the 20-team international tournament that spans throughout the month of March and ahead of the 2023 Major League Baseball season. Just five years ago, the Yankees had 10 total participants in the WBC and fast forward to 2023, that number is slashed in half.

With that being said, here are the five Yankees representatives who are set to participate in the 2023 WBC, according to MLB Trade Rumors:

Nestor Cortes, LHP, United States

Cortes, 28, made his first career All-Star Game last season with the pinstripes. The veteran southpaw tossed a career-high 158 1/3 innings through 28 starts to a 2.44 ERA with 163 strikeouts. Cortes, who was initially selected by the Baltimore Orioles from New York’s farm system in the 2017 Rule 5 draft, has flourished since rejoining the Yankees for a second go around.

Kyle Higashioka, C, United States

Higashioka, 32, will join Cortes in representing Team USA. In 2022, Higashioka made his sixth straight campaign with the Yankees and saw the most (83 games) time in New York’s lineup throughout his career. He finished hitting .227 with 10 home runs but also provided some stability behind the plate, notching a .993 fielding percentage in a career-most 695 defensive chances.

Indigo Diaz, RHP, Canada

Diaz, 24, will serve as the only Yankees minor-leaguer to play. Last season, with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, New York’s triple-A affiliate, Diaz made 49 appearances out of the bullpen. He went 3-4 with a 3.08 ERA in 49 2/3 innings on the mound and struck out 63 hitters.

Gleyber Torres, INF, Venezuela

Torres, 26, had a bounce-back year following a relatively dissapointing 2021 run in New York. The two-time All-Star spent much of the season at second base and belted 24 homers, his most in three seasons while also batting .257/.310/.451 in 140 games played for the Yankees.