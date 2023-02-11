Mets (Again) Flex Financial Muscle With Super Bowl LVII Commercial

The New York Mets have had no issue diving into their deep pockets and shelling out money this offseason to improve their baseball team.

And Mets owner Steven Cohen is spending lavishly again, but this time away from the diamond.

According to the New York Post’s Greg Joyce and Andrew Marchand, Cohen and the Mets reportedly bought a 30-second advertisement that will air before kickoff and during the first half of Super Bowl LII, which pits the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

It was no small fee to secure the spot, as a source told Marchand that the Mets spent around $1 million for the ad space.

The organization seemingly has already put out the commercial on their social media channel, showing a 30-second clip that features Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor, Kodai Senga, Tomas Nido and New York’s mascot, Mr. Met, try to entice fans to buy Mets tickets. You can watch the rather entertaining product here:

Paying for the Super Bowl ad probably felt cheap to Cohen and the Mets compared to the amount of money they have already handed out this offseason. The Mets signed Justin Verlander and Senga to lucrative free-agent deals and also gave up a stack of cash to re-sign Brandon Nimmo and Edwin Díaz.