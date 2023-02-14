VA Hero Of The Week: Aidan McDonough Scores Game-Winner In Dunkin’ Beanpot Finals

The Huskies hold the trophy once again

by and

3 hours ago

The 2023 Dunkin’ Beanpot has come to a close, and the Northeastern Huskies once again have their paws on the trophy after defeating Harvard 3-2 in a shootout Monday night.

Northeastern’s captain Aidan McDonough scored the game-winning goal in the shootout to give the Huskies their fourth title in the last five years.

For that reason, we have named Aidan McDonough our VA Hero of the Week!

For more on McDonough’s game-winning goal and the Huskies’ eighth Beanpot championship, check out the video above.

More College Hockey:

Women’s Beanpot Wrap: BU’s Offense Erupts To Down Harvard
Thumbnail photo via Northeastern Athletics/Jim Pierce
Boston Red Sox infielder Adalberto Mondesi
Previous Article

What Alex Cora Sees Out Of Red Sox Newcomer Adalberto Mondesi
Boston Bruins left wing Nick Foligno
Next Article

Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Stars Lines, Pairings

Picked For You

Related