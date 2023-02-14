VA Hero Of The Week: Aidan McDonough Scores Game-Winner In Dunkin’ Beanpot Finals

The 2023 Dunkin’ Beanpot has come to a close, and the Northeastern Huskies once again have their paws on the trophy after defeating Harvard 3-2 in a shootout Monday night.

Northeastern’s captain Aidan McDonough scored the game-winning goal in the shootout to give the Huskies their fourth title in the last five years.

For that reason, we have named Aidan McDonough our VA Hero of the Week!

For more on McDonough’s game-winning goal and the Huskies’ eighth Beanpot championship, check out the video above.