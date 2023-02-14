Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Stars Lines, Pairings

Jake DeBrusk will not suit up Tuesday

3 hours ago

The Bruins will get a tough bounce-back spot Tuesday night.

Boston is coming off a loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday, and it will travel to Dallas to take on the Stars at American Airlines Center in a battle between the best teams of the Eastern and Western Conference.

Head coach Jim Montgomery acknowledged the execution issues in the loss to the Capitals, and the Bruins know they will be getting every team’s best each night.

The Black and Gold will run with the same lines from Saturday as Jake DeBrusk remains sidelined with a lower-body injury. There is optimism the forward can return against the Nashville Predators on Thursday.

Jakub Zboril was scratched Tuesday, and Tomas Nosek remains out with a foot injury.

Puck drop from American Airlines Center is scheduled at 8:30 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage, including an hour of pregame, on NESN.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (39-8-5)
Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — Craig Smith
Pavel Zacha — David Krejci — David Pastrnak
Taylor Hall — Charlie Coyle — Nick Foligno
A.J. Greer — Trent Frederic — Jakub Lauko

Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort — Connor Clifton

Linus Ullmark

DALLAS STARS (30-14-10)
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Joe Pavelski
Mason Marchment — Radek Faksa — Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Ty Dellandrea
Marian Studenic — Luke Glendening — Denis Gurianov

Miro Heiskanen — Colin Miller
Ryan Suter — Nils Lundkvist
Esa Lindell — Jani Hakanpaa

Jake Oettinger

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images
