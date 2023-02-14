Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Stars Lines, Pairings

The Bruins will get a tough bounce-back spot Tuesday night.

Boston is coming off a loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday, and it will travel to Dallas to take on the Stars at American Airlines Center in a battle between the best teams of the Eastern and Western Conference.

Head coach Jim Montgomery acknowledged the execution issues in the loss to the Capitals, and the Bruins know they will be getting every team’s best each night.

The Black and Gold will run with the same lines from Saturday as Jake DeBrusk remains sidelined with a lower-body injury. There is optimism the forward can return against the Nashville Predators on Thursday.

Jakub Zboril was scratched Tuesday, and Tomas Nosek remains out with a foot injury.

Puck drop from American Airlines Center is scheduled at 8:30 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage, including an hour of pregame, on NESN.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams: