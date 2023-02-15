What Excites Chris Sale Most About Corey Kluber Joining Red Sox

Certainly, a pitching rotation anchored by Chris Sale and Corey Kluber in 2017 would be one of the best of all time.

Hopes for the 2023 Red Sox may not be that lofty, but with that duo now paired up in Boston, one of those veterans is excited all the same.

Kluber is preparing for his first season as a member of the Red Sox, signing with Boston in the offseason. He’ll join a rotation that, assuming anything resembling full health, will be anchored by Sale.

If both can stay healthy and can perform anywhere near their respective ceilings — admittedly big ifs — it will go a long way in getting the Sox back to contention. As an excited Sale gets back in the saddle again, he’s glad to have an old rival as a new riding partner — even if it’s a little later than hoped.

“I’ve been recruiting him for a couple of years,” Sale told reporters Wednesday at spring training. “I actually said something to him, I sent him text messages (for) a couple offseasons saying ‘Hey, man. Let’s go. Come on, come on.'”

Sale expects big things from Kluber, who has ties to the area and is widely viewed as a consummate professional.

“It’s nice. I know his wife’s family is from the area, so a little bit less moving around for him. Talk about a model of consistency. A guy that you pick his brain, (he has) baseball IQ through the roof. His resume speaks for itself. Just his demeanor, how he carries himself, his character, all of those things are going to do very well for him not only on this team but in Boston.”