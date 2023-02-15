Chris Sale Delivers Message Regarding 2023 Red Sox

There are a lot of questions surrounding the Boston Red Sox going into the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

But Chris Sale is confident in his team.

After finishing last in the American League East in 2022 and turning in a disappointing season, the Red Sox have a lot to prove in the new campaign. Sale, who missed most of last year between a rib fracture, broken pinky and broken wrist, feels good about where the organization stands, and delivered a message to those who may have doubts.

“We’re here to make some noise,” Sale told reporters Wednesday in Fort Myers, Fla., per Boston Sports Journal’s Sean McAdam. “Say what you want, but I like where we’re at.”

Sale always has been confident, whether it’s about his ability to bounce back or his team as a whole. But it’s easy to see why fans may feel a pessimistic way about the Red Sox going into 2023.

The Red Sox faced a lot of turnover in the offseason which was highlighted by Xander Bogaerts signing a massive deal with the San Diego Padres. Nathan Eovaldi and J.D. Martinez also left in free agency. There are a bevy of newcomers that also have a lot of questions hanging over them in their first year in Boston.

Between injuries and MLB inexperience, there’s no telling just how this Red Sox team will fare in 2023 until we start seeing the product on the field.