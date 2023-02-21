Why Ariel Helwani, Tony Khan Are Having Public Dispute Over WWE Work

Ariel Helwani on Monday addressed his work with WWE last week and his testy Twitter exchange with AEW president Tony Khan.

The MMA journalist was featured in the build-up to this past weekend’s Elimination Chamber premium live event. He did the voiceover for a Sami Zayn hype video, and he was on SmackDown where he was billed as a “combat sports journalist” as if he was a character on the show.

Elimination Chamber was at Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, of which Helwani and Zayn are natives of. But the sight did seem strange especially since Helwani does work with BT Sport, who is WWE’s United Kingdom broadcast partner.

“You’re a fraud (Ariel Helwani),” Khan tweeted Friday. “You’re as legitimate of a reporter as (Tony Schiavone).”

“Thanks for watching, old friend! Can’t wait for our next chat,” Helwani replied. “(Also, don’t listen to the snowman, Schiavone. You’re a legend in my books.)”

“Good luck with the unbiased journalism,” Khan said.

Schiavone is an announcer at AEW, but Helwani and multiple WWE fans didn’t seem to know Khan’s perceived jab at the former WCW commentator was more playful and is a reference to their on-screen interactions when they are in character — this is something a producer had to explain to Helwani on “The MMA Hour” on Monday.