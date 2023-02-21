Red Sox’s Masataka Yoshida Believes Pitchers Will ‘Try To Challenge Me’

Masataka Yoshida will have a lot to acclimate to when his first season with the Boston Red Sox begins this year.

Yoshida has spent his career in Japan before signing with the Red Sox in the offseason on a five-year deal. The upcoming campaign will mark his first in Major League Baseball and the 29-year-old will have to adjust to a new league.

He walked a lot during his time in Japan — more than he struck out — and that certainly would help the Red Sox especially after how they struggled with plate patience and getting on base via walk in 2022.

MassLive’s Christopher Smith noted Yoshida walked 120 more times than he struck out across seven seasons in Japan. Though many of them were intentional, he’s not expecting that same kind of strategy from MLB pitchers.

“I had more intentional walks in Japan so I don’t think that?s going to happen in the states,” Yoshida told MassLive. “I think the pitchers here are going to attack more in the zone and try to challenge me. So that’s my expectation so far.

“As far as my approach is concerned, after two strikes I just try to stay surviving in the box and try to get as many pitches as possible.”

Yoshida figures to add some power to the Red Sox lineup, which will be a welcome addition after losing Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez in the offseason after a 2022 season that saw Boston’s power dip at the plate.