Why Rihanna Apologized To Patrick Mahomes Before Super Bowl

Rihanna believes Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes is a great quarterback.

In a pre-Super Bowl LVII interview, however, Brandon Marshall told Mahomes that Rihanna holds him in even higher regard. Marshall, a former NFL wide receiver who now is a co-host on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast, told Mahomes that the world-renowned musician believes he’s the greatest signal-caller ever.

But it was all a prank, one Marshall didn’t let Mahomes know about until the 2022 MVP reacted to the fake flattery from Rihanna. Marshall eventually informed the nine-time Grammy Award winner about the gag, and she felt inclined to apologize to Mahomes.

“That’s so mean,” Rihanna said. “He (Marshall) is mean, OK? I am so sorry you went through that. I still think you’re great. He’s (Marshall) a hater, though.”

Mahomes won’t be able to watch Rihanna perform on Sunday night, as he’ll be too busy preparing for the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles. The same can’t be said for the countless fans who are out-of-their-minds excited about Rihanna’s performance at State Farm Stadium.