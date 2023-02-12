Everyone Is Making Same Rihanna Joke About Super Bowl LVII

No disrespect to Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, but they aren’t the biggest stars who will be stepping onto the State Farm Stadium field Sunday night.

That label goes to Rihanna, the music megastar who will be handling the halftime performance duties for Super Bowl LVII. It will mark a return to the national spotlight for the nine-time Grammy Award winner, who has been somewhat out of the limelight since she put out her last studio album in 2016.

As such, millions and millions of fans are eagerly awaiting for Rihanna to put on a show in Arizona. In fact, many believe the Kansas City Chiefs-Philadelphia Eagles showdown is on the undercard and is merely paving the way for the real main event on Super Sunday.

Can?t believe Rihanna is about to let them play a football game at her concert — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) February 12, 2023

Can?t wait for the Rihanna concert tomorrow. Heard they?re playing a little football too. Bold choice for a concert but Rihanna never stops surprising us ? — SARAYA (@Saraya) February 12, 2023

So excited for the Rihanna concert. — CANDIACE (@TherealCANDIACE) February 11, 2023

Can?t wait for Rihanna?s concert (interrupted by a football game) on sunday!!! — O M A R (@OmarRudberg) February 10, 2023

With the Chiefs and the Eagles set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET, fans can expect the Rihanna concert to start around 8 p.m. ET.