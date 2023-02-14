Women’s Beanpot Preview: Can BC Pull Off Upset Vs. Northeastern?

Boston College would be perfectly fine if the clichés turned out to be true in the women’s Beanpot championship game against Northeastern.

Could the third fourth time be the charm for the Eagles after falling to the Huskies three times already this season? Can BC upend the Goliath that is Northeastern?

The answers to those questions will be revealed Tuesday when the Eagles and Huskies meet at Conte Forum with a chance to etch their names in the Beanpot record books while Harvard and Boston University face off in the consolation round.

Here’s what you need to know about the championship game and the consolation matchup. Both games can be watched on NESN+.

Northeastern (27-2-1) vs. Boston College (18-12-1), 7:30 p.m. ET

It’s been months since the Huskies last suffered a defeat as they make their way into the title bout in impressive fashion having won 15 straight games. That includes their 4-1 semifinal win over BU as well as topping UConn in overtime this past Friday.

Northeastern’s top line of Alina Mueller, Chloé Aurard and Maureen Murphy are a nightmare for opponents and have the Huskies poised for an 18th Beanpot title. They combined for seven points against BU and they all have registered over 40 points on the campaign. There’s plenty of depth behind that line, too.

The Eagles, who earned a shutout win over Harvard in semifinal action, have a staunch defensive unit backboned by graduate senior goalie Abigail Levy, who is a National Goaltender of the Year semifinalist. BC is well-balanced offensively with Hannah Bilka amassing a team-leading 34 points while the Eagles had three defensemen score against the Crimson. BC looks to hoist the Beanpot hardware for the first time since 2018.