Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Oilers Lines, Pairings

The Bruins can make history by becoming the fastest team to 50 wins with a victory over the visiting Edmonton Oilers at TD Garden on Thursday night.

Boston has the opportunity to sweep the season series against Edmonton, but it will need to stop Connor McDavid and the Oilers’ high-powered offense.

McDavid leads the league in scoring with 124 points on 54 goals and 70 assists, while David Pastrnak looks to move closer to his first 50-goal season.

The Bruins are riding a 10-game winning streak, while the Oilers are 5-3-2 over their last 10, beating the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night.

Boston can clinch a playoff spot with a win over Edmonton and some help from the Sabres, New York Islanders and Ottawa Senators, who all need to lose in regulation.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said the changes the Oilers made to the lineup at the trade deadline will factor into Thursday’s matchup.

“I think they helped themselves a lot,” Montgomery told reporters after Thursday’s morning skate. “(Mattais) Ekholm is one of the elite defensemen in the league offensively. He’s underrated defensively. Everybody knows how good he is.”