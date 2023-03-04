Brock Lesnar Vs. Omos? Two Possible Reasons For Weak WrestleMania Match

The conclusion of the Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley feud — a rivalry that really should have culminated at WrestleMania 39 — was underwhelming, to say the least.

But you know what’s most disappointing? The direction WWE is going with the two superstars in wake of their Elimination Chamber blowoff match, which ended with Lashley winning via disqualification.

It now appears Lashley will face Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39 — Wyatt called out the winner of the Lesnar vs. Lashley match the night before it went down at Bell Centre in Montreal — and Lesnar will go toe to toe with… Omos?

Yup, in a showdown out of left field, Omos challenged Lesnar during a recent episode of “RAW.” And The Beast Incarnate, of course, accepted, setting the stage for a ‘Mania match that very few WWE fans are excited about, if social media is any indication.

So, why did Paul Levesque (aka Triple H) choose this path as WWE’s head of creative? Well, two possible reasons stand out as far as explaining trying to explain the nonsensical decision.

1. Vince McMahon is back to being involved in WWE’s booking

Speculation has been floating around ever since McMahon returned as WWE’s executive chairman back in January, and multiple reports have only added to the rumors. WrestleVotes tweeted this week that the Lesnar vs. Omos match “was the idea of one specific, powerful person who pushed it through,” along with a GIF of McMahon. And sources close to Lesnar told Fightful Select it “could be true” that McMahon pushed for the match. All told, it seems like something that would be right up McMahon’s alley.

2. Brock Lesnar turned down a match with Bray Wyatt

Sean Sapp of Fightful Select and Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter both reported this scenario in recent days, though it’s unclear why exactly Lesnar nixed the idea of working with Wyatt.