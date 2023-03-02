Bruins Announce Number For Trade Acquisition Tyler Bertuzzi

The Bruins made a big splash Thursday, and fans are excited to see Tyler Bertuzzi make his debut in a Boston uniform.

The B’s acquired the left winger from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for two draft picks. Head coach Jim Montgomery was excited to have the 28-year-old winger on the squad, especially as Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno are expected to miss an extended period of time.

When he does wear the black and gold sweater, Bertuzzi will wear No. 59, like he did when he played for the Red Wings for seven seasons. This makes him the third player in franchise history to wear No. 59.

Rich Brennan did so in 2003, and Tim Schaller was the last to wear the number when he played for Boston in 2017 and 2018, per Hockey-Reference.

Bertuzzi won’t be playing for the Bruins when they play the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden on Thursday. But his debut will be just as anticipated his fellow newcomers Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway, who have adjusted well since arriving from the Washington Capitals.