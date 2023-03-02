Brad Marchand Excited About Bruins’ ‘Great Addition’ Tyler Bertuzzi

Boston Bruins veteran Brad Marchand knows firsthand how difficult Tyler Bertuzzi is to play against. And it’s exactly why Marchand now is thrilled to have Bertuzzi wearing the same Black and Gold sweater.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney acquired Bertuzzi from the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday morning in an effort to fill the void after injuries to fellow forwards Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno. Boston sent a protected first-round pick to Detroit, marking the second time in as many weeks the Bruins parted with a first-round selection.

Marchand, though, shared his appreciation after Sweeney showed further confidence in the 2022-23 group. It’s clear the veteran-led group is in win-now mode. And the addition of Bertuzzi certainly complements that effort in the eyes of Marchand and others.

“Just the depth that he brings, he has that playoff style,” Marchand told reporters at Warrior Ice Arena, per the team. “He plays very, very hard. He’s skilled. He’s gritty. He gets inside.

“He shows up big when it matters. And he’s just one of those guys you hate to play against,” Marchand continued. “And come playoff time it’s huge to have guys like that in the room and, again, the extra depth that it brings our group is incredible. He can play anywhere in the lineup, he can play PP (power play), PK (penalty kill). He’s just one of those guys that makes it hard out there. So, he’ll be a great addition and looking forward to getting him here, getting the deadline over and just moving forward with the group.”

Marchand and Bertuzzi, both considered instigators and agitators in their own right, previously ignited a melee when the Bruins faced the Red Wings in 2018. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery referred to that scrap Thursday when describing the “sandpaper” Bertuzzi will bring to the group.

Bertuzzi is set to travel to Boston on Thursday night and likely will make his debut over the weekend. Meanwhile, Marchand and the B’s will host the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden on Thursday in hopes of claiming their ninth straight win. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.