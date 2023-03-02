Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Sabres Lines, Pairings

The Bruins’ busy Thursday will be capped off with a game against the Buffalo Sabres.

Boston traded for Tyler Bertuzzi before announcing an eight-year contract extension with David Pastrnak. Bertuzzi won’t play Thursday night as he travels to Boston, and we’re sure the TD Garden crowd will be as loud as ever when Pastrnak touches the ice.

The Bruins are riding an eight-game win streak while the Sabres look to bounce back from a 5-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

B’s head coach Jim Montgomery continues to play around with his defenseman with the addition of Dmitry Orlov. Derek Forbort will sit Thursday as Brandon Carlo slots back into the lineup after being a healthy scratch for Tuesday’s overtime win against the Calgary Flames.

With Taylor Hall on long-term injured reserve and Nick Foligno on injured reserve for the foreseeable future, Jakub Lauko was recalled from Providence and will skate on a line with Garnet Hathaway and Tomas Nosek.

Jeremy Swayman will start between the pipes for the Bruins.

Puck drop for Bruins-Sabres is set for 7 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action beginning at 6 p.m. on NESN.