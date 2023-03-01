Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy Nets Game-Winning Goal In OT Vs. Flames

The Boston Bruins left Scotiabank Saddledome with an eighth straight win Tuesday night, courtesy of defenseman Charlie McAvoy coming through in the clutch against the Calgary Flames.

As they’ve done on countless occasions throughout the season, the Bruins somehow found a way to shock everyone in attendance. But that’s nothing new.

Tied at 3-3 following an epic third period, the Bruins were tested once again, but they passed in thrilling fashion. McAvoy wore his superhero cape against the Flames, supplying the game-winning goal off an assist from Patrice Bergeron with just 4.3 seconds remaining on the clock in overtime.

Watch McAvoy send Boston into the win column here:

It was McAvoy’s first goal since Jan. 22 when the B’s defeated the San Jose Sharks and his fifth career game-winner. That total ties Ray Bourque for most overtime-winning goals by a Bruins defenseman in franchise history, according to NHL Public Relations.

Notching a season-high eight-game win streak, the Bruins improved their league-best record to 47-8-5 with the win. With the road trip behind them, the Black and Gold return to action Thursday on their home ice. Puck drop from TD Garden against the Buffalo Sabres is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch the action, live on NESN.