Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy Nets Game-Winning Goal In OT Vs. Flames

The Bruins are on a season-high winning streak

by

1 hours ago

The Boston Bruins left Scotiabank Saddledome with an eighth straight win Tuesday night, courtesy of defenseman Charlie McAvoy coming through in the clutch against the Calgary Flames.

As they’ve done on countless occasions throughout the season, the Bruins somehow found a way to shock everyone in attendance. But that’s nothing new.

Tied at 3-3 following an epic third period, the Bruins were tested once again, but they passed in thrilling fashion. McAvoy wore his superhero cape against the Flames, supplying the game-winning goal off an assist from Patrice Bergeron with just 4.3 seconds remaining on the clock in overtime.

Watch McAvoy send Boston into the win column here:

It was McAvoy’s first goal since Jan. 22 when the B’s defeated the San Jose Sharks and his fifth career game-winner. That total ties Ray Bourque for most overtime-winning goals by a Bruins defenseman in franchise history, according to NHL Public Relations.

Notching a season-high eight-game win streak, the Bruins improved their league-best record to 47-8-5 with the win. With the road trip behind them, the Black and Gold return to action Thursday on their home ice. Puck drop from TD Garden against the Buffalo Sabres is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch the action, live on NESN.

More NHL:

Bruins Notes: Linus Ullmark ‘Absolutely’ Steals Win For Boston
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark
Previous Article

Bruins Wrap: Boston Steals Win From Flames In Classic Comeback
Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark
Next Article

Bruins Goalie Linus Ullmark Makes Franchise History Yet Again

Picked For You

Related