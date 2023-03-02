David Pastrnak ‘Can’t Wait To Get To Work’ After Extension With Bruins

David Pastrnak had a great Thursday.

The Bruins signed the forward to an eight-year extension to keep him in Boston through his age-34 season.

It was a no-brainer for Bruins general manager Don Sweeney to get the deal done. Both he and Pastrnak expressed optimism since the offseason that a deal would be completed, and Pastrnak has reiterated his desire to remain in Boston — the city he’s called home since being drafted by the Bruins in 2014.

“It’s been home for us,” Pastrnak said during his press conference at Warrior Ice Arena. “We are really excited to stay here as a family.”

The eight-year deal all but solidifies Pastrnak will finish his career with the Bruins, and it was something he thought about while a new deal was being negotiated between Sweeney and his agent J.P. Barry.

“These are the guys I grew up with pretty much,” Pastrnak said of playing with Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci and Brad Marchand, among others. “I’ve been playing with them every day. It’s an amazing accomplishment to play your career with one team and that was on my mind during these negotiations.

“I’m honored and happy that I’m staying here. I can’t wait to get to work.”