Jim Montgomery Reveals Plans For Upcoming Bruins Road Trip

BOSTON — Jim Montgomery has said he plans on giving the veteran players on the Bruins some rest during the final stretch of the season, and that might happen during Boston’s five-game road trip.

The Black and Gold haven’t officially clinched a playoff spot prior to their game against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, but the B’s are expected to claim the Presidents’ Trophy this season.

However, Boston has larger goals for this season, and that would require its top players be in their best form and best shape when it comes to health.

Montgomery said before Saturday’s game he hopes to bring in Jakub Zboril at some point during his team’s five-game road trip, which starts Sunday. He also said the team has plans to bring in another forward, who likely will be Jakub Lauko.

Zboril often is listed as a scratch from the Bruins’ starting lineup, but that has been due to strong depth at defense, and Dmitry Orlov’s arrival has given Montgomery a good problem to have with multiple defenseman rotated in and out depending on the opponent. The 26-year-old joining the team would add more rotation to the defensive pairings.

He last played with Boston on Feb. 23 against the Seattle Kraken, and he scored his first-career NHL goal back in Nov. 22.

Lauko has filled in this season when players like Jake DeBrusk and Tomas Nosek were injured. The 22-year-old center has impressed while down in Providence with 17 points in 35 games, and he always knows what his role is when going up to Boston.