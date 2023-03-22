Bruins’ Taylor Hall Continuing To Take Steps In Injury Recovery

Taylor Hall was back on the ice with the Bruins for a second day in a row Wednesday wearing a non-contact sweater.

The Boston forward was injured last month during the Bruins’ game against the Vancouver Canucks. Both general manager Don Sweeney and head coach Jim Montgomery haven’t given a specific timeline for Hall, but did say they may not have him back before the playoffs.

Hall was placed on long-term injured reserve and is eligible to return. The 31-year-old needs to clear some more hurdles or, as Montgomery loves to say, “check some boxes” and be cleared for contact before the Bruins can think about reinserting him back into the lineup.

After Wednesday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena, Montgomery revealed Hall “looked really good” and was “flying like he always is,” per WEEI’s Scott McLaughlin.

It’s another encouraging step for Hall and the Bruins, especially with the Stanley Cup playoffs fast approaching.

The Bruins are in a unique position with a lot of forward depth and have been getting by without Hall while he heals. There’s no need to rush him back and with the playoffs less than a month away, it will be important to make sure Hall is 100% healthy.