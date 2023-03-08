Celtics Fans Will Love On-Court Progress Made By Danilo Gallinari

Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari sure is trying to push himself to get back on the court this season after tearing his ACL in late August and having surgery a month later.

The 6-foot-10, 233-pound veteran continues to make strides in his recovery as he showcased Wednesday on social media.

Gallinari uploaded a video of himself working out on the court and going through a 3-point shooting drill at the Celtics’ practice facility. It appears Gallinari did the drill at half speed, but his long-range shot was still pure, repeatedly draining his attempts from the beyond the arc.

It’s the type of video that sure will excite Celtics fans and have them thinking about the possibility of Gallinari getting back onto the floor for meaningful games at some point this season.

While it doesn’t seem like much, the progress Gallinari is making is real. In late October, he posted a video of himself only being able to shoot stationary 3-pointers.

Gallinari, who is a career 38.2% 3-pointer shooter, still might not even play this season, but it’s certainly not stopping him from at least trying. He said in late January that he is targeting the playoffs for a possible return.