Devin McCourty Expects These Three Patriots To Replace His Leadership

How will the Patriots replace Devin McCourty? At this stage, that’s hard to predict.

McCourty’s retirement last Friday left New England without an obvious on-field successor for its longtime starting free safety. It remains to be seen whether the Patriots will find that player on their own roster, in veteran free agency or through the 2023 NFL Draft.

McCourty does, however, have an idea of how the Patriots can fill the sizable leadership void his departure will create.

During an interview Monday with “Up & Adams” on FanDuel TV, McCourty listed three players — in addition to fellow captains Matthew Slater, Mac Jones, David Andrews, Deatrich Wise and Ja’Whaun Bentley — he expects to become more active leaders during the 2023 season.

“I think the captains are obvious, but I think (there are) other guys,” McCourty told host Kay Adams. “Depending on what happens with Jakobi Meyers and Jonathan Jones, to me (they’re) two guys that have a ton of leadership qualities. I think they remind me of myself. And I’ll throw Kyle Dugger in there, as well.”

Dugger has a year remaining on his rookie contract, and Jones avoided free agency by signing a new two-year deal on Monday. Meyers, though, is a threat to leave this offseason, as he’s the best free agent receiver available and could price himself out of New England.