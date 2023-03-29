Everything You Need To Know For Red Sox Opening Day

The Boston Red Sox begin their 2023 regular season Thursday inside the friendly confines of Fenway Park against the Baltimore Orioles.

It’s a marquee day for Major League Baseball as teams throughout the league get set for the grind of a 162-game schedule.

And whether you plan to watch the Red Sox open the campaign from your living room couch or are lucky enough to have a ticket to the game, here is everything you need to know for Opening Day:

— First pitch between the Red Sox and Orioles is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET.

— Fenway Park will open the gates a little earlier than normal to get fans in for the Opening Day festivities. Gate will open two hours prior to first pitch, which is a half hour earlier than other regular-season games.

— The Red Sox plan to begin their pregame ceremony at 1:30 p.m.