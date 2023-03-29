Seven Surprise WWE Returns We Could See At WrestleMania 39

WrestleMania usually is good for a few plot twists, with WWE oftentimes saving its biggest surprises for the grandest stage of them all.

This year, the card is stacked with premium talent. WWE doesn’t necessarily need to call upon old superstars or big-name celebrities to spruce up the product. But it’s still possible, if not likely, the WWE Universe will be treated to a shocking return or two this weekend at SoFi Stadium.

So, who might show up to crash the party? Here are seven possible comebacks we could see when WrestleMania goes Hollywood.

The Rock

It had been rumored that WWE was eyeing a main event featuring The Rock and Roman Reigns, his real-life cousin and the current undisputed WWE universal champion. But that never came to fruition, presumably because of The Rock’s busy schedule, and Reigns instead will defend his title against Cody Rhodes. Could it all be a swerve? Maybe. Maybe not. It’d be foolish to rule out a Dwayne Johnson cameo, though, even if he doesn’t thrust himself into the “Bloodline” angle.

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin

Austin returned to WrestleMania 38 for his first match in 19 years. And he held his own against Kevin Owens, prompting discussion about whether WWE would line up another opponent for the Texas Rattlesnake at WrestleMania 39, with Reigns and Brock Lesnar reportedly kicked around as possibilities. The stars never aligned, but that doesn’t mean Austin won’t show up in Inglewood, Calif., to dish out a few Stone Cold Stunners. It’s perhaps just a matter of who will be on the receiving end.

Randy Orton

This is becoming a poorly kept secret. WWE reportedly is bringing in Orton for WrestleMania weekend. And while that doesn’t guarantee he’ll appear on TV, it certainly would make sense to use The Viper either during WrestleMania or Monday night on the ensuing episode of “Raw.” Orton hasn’t been on WWE TV since May 2022 while recovering from a back injury.

Matt Riddle

If Orton returns, will he be joined by his “RKBro” tag team partner? Riddle also has been off WWE TV, although his absence coincided with a suspension and a trip to rehab. It sounds like Riddle is due to return soon, and a WrestleMania reunion would be epic, especially if it leads to a falling-out between the two that culminates with a head-to-head match down the road.