Ex-Red Sox Jackie Bradley Jr. Lands With New Team In Spring Training

Former Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. found his new home ahead of the 2023 season.

The 32-year-old made his return to Boston following an offseason trade prior to the 2022 season. But with ongoing slumps at the plate attached to Bradley throughout the campaign, hitting just .210 in 91 games, his second go with the Red Sox didn’t go over well. As a result, Boston dealt him to the Toronto Blue Jays where he finished off the year and hit just .178 with one home run in 40 games.

But with just a few weeks before Opening Day, the gifted defender found his latest opportunity at a roster shot.

Bradley, who became an unrestricted free agent after his run with the Blue Jays, agreed to a minor league contract with the Kansas City Royals with an invitation to spring training, per team announcement Wednesday evening.

We have signed OF Jackie Bradley Jr. to a minor league contract with an invitation to big league Spring Training. — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 1, 2023

The past few seasons have been rough for Bradley. Concerns about his ability to hit at the big league level followed him throughout his career, but at times, the left-handed hitter showed some surprising signs of pop to his bat. That trend quickly faded and in the past two seasons, Bradley has failed to hit over .203 with his home run total in the single digits as well.

While Bradley doesn’t provide much reliability at the plate, the former All-Star and Gold Glove winner does provide the Royals with an above-average glove and arm.