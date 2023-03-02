Marcus Smart Believes This Will Help Celtics Get Over Hump In 2023

The Boston Celtics have had steady success for well over a year.

Since starting out the 2021-22 season with a 17-19 record, Boston has been the NBA’s best team. In 108 regular season games since, the Celtics have a record of 78-30. Oh yeah, they also made a run to the NBA Finals and were just two wins from a championship.

Sustained success is now familiar to Boston. The only question now is, what is different enough to spark hope that this can be the year the Celtics finally capture Banner 18?

Marcus Smart has an idea.

“This team is different,” Smart told ESPN’s “NBA Countdown” crew Wednesday. “We’ve got the depth that we’ve been looking for. Last year our depth hurt us a lot. I did everything I could — Jayson (Tatum), Jaylen (Brown). When you’re trying to make a championship run you need some help and we feel like we finally got that.”

Perhaps outside of Jayson Tatum’s emergence as a legitimate MVP candidate, the upgrades made to Boston’s bench unit have been the story of the season.

The Celtics were forced into playing an eight-man rotation during their NBA Finals matchup with the Golden State Warriors. The starting five of Smart, Tatum, Brown, Al Horford and Robert Williams III played around 35 minutes a night, with Derrick White, Grant Williams and Payton Pritchard occasionally rotating off the bench.