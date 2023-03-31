Ex-Red Sox Xander Bogaerts Reflects On ‘Very Nice’ Padres Debut

Xander Bogaerts spent the first 10 seasons of his big league career with the Boston Red Sox, but on Thursday night a new chapter began.

After signing a mammoth 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres this past offseason, Bogaerts got to work, debuting against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park.

The 30-year-old All-Star went 3-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and a run. Afterward, Bogaerts described the atmosphere, which triggered some nerves, during his first official contest in a Padres uniform in front of the home crowd.

“I have a lot of family here, some other friends from Aruba that’s here also so it was very nice to put on a nice game for them,” Bogaerts told MLB Network on Friday. “Obviously we didn’t win but first game here was definitely nervous, that first at-bat. I think getting into that 3-1 count definitely helped. Got a good pitch and put a good swing on it.”

Bogaerts added: “Today’s a new day and season starts today for us.”

During spring training, Bogaerts played 10 games and also took time off to represent Team Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic, slashing .231/.310/.346 with three doubles and four RBIs in 26 at-bats with the Padres.

“This a city that’s hungry for (a World Series),” Bogaerts said. “We brought in a lot of guys with that pedigree. They have that playoff experience so should be fun, man. Expectations is always fun. Coming to the ballpark every day knowing that you expect to win and that’s the only thing that’s on your mind. The winning mentality — I think that’s something that’s huge and the winning culture here.”