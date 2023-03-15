Fairleigh Dickinson Vs. Texas Southern Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game

The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights and Texas Southern Tigers will kick off the NCAA Tournament on Wednesday night with their First Four matchup at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio.

The two teams will compete for the chance to earn the No. 16 seed in the East region. The winner will face the top-seeded Purdue Boilermakers.

The 19-15 Knights received a berth in the NCAA Tournament despite losing in the finals of the Northeast Conference tournament to Merrimack University. The Merrimack Warriors are transitioning from Division II to Division I and thus were ineligible for the NCAA Tournament.

The 14-20 Tigers earned the trip to Dayton after winning the Southwest Athletic Conference tournament.

Texas Southern enters as a 2.5-point favorite with the total set at 147.5 on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Here’s how to watch Fairleigh Dickinson-Texas Southern online and on TV:

When: Wednesday, March 15 at 6:40 p.m. ET

TV: truTV

Live Streams: truTV