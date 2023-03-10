Former Patriots Shower Devin McCourty With Praise After Retirement News

It’s evident Devin McCourty had a far-reaching impact on those he played with over his 13 seasons with the New England Patriots.

The veteran free safety and three-time Super Bowl champion received heaps of praise after he announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday afternoon.

Both Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft gushed about not only McCourty’s on-field ability, but also the leadership qualities he brought to the Patriots throughout his tenure with the organization. McCourty was named a team captain 12 times.

That honor certainly displays the level of respect the 35-year-old garnered from him teammates, which they showed back to him on social media when the news of his retirement became public. Several former Patriots, including Stephon Gilmore, Kyle Van Noy and Matt Cassel, tweeted congratulatory messages to McCourty on a tremendous career.

Van Noy even went as far to suggest that McCourty deserves a spot in the Patriots Hall of Fame, which he is a shoo-in for, and the NFL Hall of Fame.

Red and Gold Coat!!!! https://t.co/LPHEiDAVol — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) March 10, 2023

Elite football player!! @devinmccourty appreciate the man you are! Red coat!!!! https://t.co/d0rbqY4tqw — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) March 10, 2023

Gilmore had a simpler message for McCourty while Cassel called him “one of the best Patriots DBs of all-time.”