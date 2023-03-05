Garrett Wilson Believes This Draft Prospect Better Than NFL Stars

The team that selects Ohio State Buckeyes product Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the 2023 NFL Draft is landing a prospect better than 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson.

And that’s coming from Wilson himself.

“I stand on that. I stand on that,” the New York Jets receiver told Yahoo Sports’ Matt Harmon when reminded both he and New Orleans Saints wideout Chris Olave said Smith-Njigba was better than them. All three played together at Ohio State.

When sharing the field together for the Buckeyes, Smith-Njigba led the trio in receiving yards (1,606) and catches (95), though he did so in 13 games while Olave (936 yards, 65 catches, 13 touchdowns) and Wilson (1,058 yards, 70 catches, 12 touchdowns) were limited to 11 games each.

“Jaxon is a cold-blooded man. We called him ‘The Natural,'” Wilson told Harmon. “He’s got hands, he’s got feet. He’ll throw you by, he’ll make you miss. He’ll do the laundry for you. Jaxon’s cold, man. I’m confident wherever he goes he’ll have an impact early. If he’s not (one of first wideouts off the board), there’s a problem, I promise.”

Wilson and Olave were selected with back-to-back picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, Nos. 10 and 11 respectively. Smith-Njigba was limited to three games in the 2022 season with the Buckeyes.

The Jets star edged Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker for the 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year award after he finished with 1,103 yards on 83 catches and four touchdowns in 17 games. Wilson did so for a Jets team that struggled to find consistency at the quarterback position. Olave finished his rookie season with 1,042 yards on 72 receptions and four touchdowns in 15 games for the Saints, who also were below-average behind center.