NFL Draft Rumors: This Team Expected To Be ‘Aggressive,’ Trade Up In Round 1

Expect fireworks early and often in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Bears reportedly are “leaning toward” trading the No. 1 overall pick, which makes sense considering Chicago already has a franchise quarterback in Justin Fields. This might not be the only first-round move made with a signal-caller in mind, though.

In an ESPN column published Sunday, less than two months ahead of this year’s NFL draft, league insider Dan Graziano spotlighted a team that owns a top-10 pick but could move up even higher on the board.

“If you’re looking for a team in the top 10 of the draft that could trade up to take a quarterback, keep an eye on the Panthers,” Graziano wrote. “They pick at No. 9, right behind the Atlanta Falcons and Raiders, both of whom could be thinking QB there. And many people I spoke with in Indy expect the Panthers to be aggressive in their efforts to move up and secure their franchise QB.”

Free-agency outcomes should help paint a better picture of Carolina’s draft plans. The Panthers reportedly are interested in Derek Carr, but if he signs elsewhere, Carolina feels like a virtual lock to make a Day 1 splash. In his latest mock draft, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. had three quarterbacks going off the board before the Panthers make their scheduled first pick at No. 9.

It’s unclear who Carolina would target with a trade-up. Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis and Anthony Richardson are the consensus top four quarterback prospects in the 2023 class.