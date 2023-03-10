How Mac Jones Reacted To Devin McCourty’s Patriots Retirement

Devin McCourty on Friday announced his retirement from the NFL after 13 seasons with the New England Patriots.

Following the announcement, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones put out an Instagram story for his former teammate.

Jones wrote: “Congrats Dev!! Great teammate and person!!”

Jones and McCourty played together for only two Patriots seasons, but the defensive captain stood by the young quarterback when fans and media began to call for Bailey Zappe to replace Jones in a game.

Besides Jones, several former Patriots took to social media to celebrate the three-time Super Bowl champion McCourty, while New England head coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft released statements praising the long-time safety.