How Tom Brady Factored Into Leonard Fournette’s Bucs Release

After seeing the benefits of “The Tom Brady Effect,” the Buccaneers probably will start seeing the opposite side of the legendary quarterback’s influence.

Brady was a highly effective recruiting tool for Tampa Bay upon joining the organization in 2020, as he helped bring in high-end players like Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown. But now that the seven-time Super Bowl champion has left Central Florida and retired, Bucs players might be motivated to find new homes.

The first domino is set to fall when the new NFL year begins March 15. Leonard Fournette asked to be released by the Buccaneers ahead of his seventh season, and the organization apparently will oblige. As he explained his Tampa Bay exit, the power running back admitted Brady’s departure played a role in his decision.

“Winning is everything,” Fournette told the Tampa Bay Times. “That’s all. And in my last three years here, that’s all we’ve done. But since my guy (Brady) left, that’s why I came, so my time here was up.”

Tampa Bay most likely will be fine at running back after losing Fournette, as 2022 third-rounder Rachaad White showed promise as a rookie and appears capable of handling a robust workload. Turning the page at quarterback, however, figures to be an arduous challenge for the Bucs.