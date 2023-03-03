Mets Ace Max Scherzer Attempts To Test Limits Of MLB Pitch Clock

Major League Baseball teams still are adjusting to the new pitch clock, but it’s proven to be a vital asset in Max Scherzer’s game.

“I’ve always wanted to work quick,” the New York Mets pitcher told reporters on Feb. 15, per SNY video. “The only reason I’ve never been able to work quick is because the hitter could always call timeout.”

The 38-year-old is renowned for being dedicated to his craft, and he showed that in his latest exhibition start Friday. In the top of the third inning, Scherzer stayed set during Riley Adams’ at-bat, even when the Washington Nationals catcher used his one timeout. Once Adams was ready, Scherzer, on a 1-2 count, earned a strikeout.

“Max also hasn’t picked off anyone since 2016,” former Boston Red Sox third baseman and NESN analyst Will Middlebrooks tweeted. “Long holds is how he’s always controlled the run game.”

Scherzer has adjusted his game, but his Friday outing didn’t go completely without flaws.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner was called for a balk that same inning for attempting to quick-pitch Victor Robles.

“He calls time, I come set, I get the green light,” Scherzer told reporters postgame, per SNY video. “I thought that was a clean pitch. He said no. We gotta figure out where the limit is.”