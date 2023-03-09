Miami Vs. Wake Forest Live Stream: Watch ACC Tournament Game Online, On TV

The quarterfinals of the 2023 ACC Men’s College Basketball Tournament kick off Thursday afternoon in North Carolina.

Miami and Wake Forest are set to battle for a spot in the semifinals. The Hurricanes earned an opening-round bye as the tournament’s No. 1 seed, while the Demon Deacons kept their conference title dreams alive with a three-point win over Syracuse on Wednesday.

The Hurricanes, who ended the regular season as the No. 14 team in the nation, defeated Wake Forest by nine at home back on Feb. 18. Miami is a 6.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook for Thursday’s game.

Here’s how to watch the Miami-Wake Forest game online and on TV:

When: Thursday, March 9 at noon ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN