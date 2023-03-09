Jaylen Brown Calls For More Sense Of Urgency Despite Celtics Win

The Celtics snapped their losing streak Wednesday night with a 115-93 win over the Portland Trail Blazers at TD Garden, but Jaylen Brown still wants to see more from his team.

The C’s looked like a different team after going through a three-game slump that included blowing double-digit leads and Grant Williams missing a pair of crucial free throws after trash-talking Donovan Mitchell.

But even though the Celtics got back in the win column in convincing fashion, Brown still sees room for improvement.

“I think we still didn’t have the sense of urgency that I think we need to show,” Brown told reporters, per MassLive. “But I think that we’re taking steps in the right direction. I think that during the season, a long season, there’s a bunch of ups and downs and I think we’re working our way up. I think that’s the most important thing, that we found a way to get a win. But I think we need a little bit more urgency.”

The Celtics didn’t blow a lead Wednesday and were able to finish the game strong — something they’ve failed to do during their three-game losing streak. They’ll have a chance to keep the momentum going and show more urgency Saturday when they travel to Atlanta to take on the Hawks.

Tip from State Farm Arena is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.