Patriots Fans Will Hate Bart Scott’s Aaron Rodgers-Jets Fantasy

While some Patriots fans might be dreading the latest Aaron Rodgers chatter, Bart Scott is basking in it.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini on Thursday reported the Jets are optimistic that they’re “on the brink” of acquiring Rodgers from the Packers. If New York is able to pry the four-time NFL MVP out of Green Bay, it will make New England’s already difficult challenge of regaining AFC East supremacy that much more difficult.

This must be music to the ears of Scott, who became a Patriots villain over the course of his four seasons as a New York linebacker. Scott on Thursday was asked what he “can’t wait” to see if Rodgers takes his talents to the Meadowlands and the ESPN NFL analyst lived up to his reputation with his response.

“Listen, I’m so tired of losing to the Patriots,” Scott said on “Get Up.” “I can’t wait to see Aaron go up to Gillette Stadium as he leads us on a game-winning touchdown drive, goes over to Bill Belichick and hits him with the discount double-check. I’m tired of being the butt of all jokes. I’m ready to try and win a Super Bowl.”

All of those dreams in Scott’s fantasy have a real chance of coming true, except the idea of Rodgers showing up Belichick. There’s too much mutual respect between the future Hall of Famers, who went up against each other this past season. The Patriots head coach could’ve used a bib for the drool he produced as he gushed over the Packers superstar.

You can bank on more complimentary remarks from Belichick if Rodgers ends up in New York, as New England’s bench boss tends to pump his opponent’s tires and avoid giving bulletin-board material.