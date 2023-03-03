NHL Trade Deadline Live Blog: Tracker For All Rumors, Deals

All signs still pointing to a sleepy day.

8:30 a.m.: An interesting stat just popped up on the TSN “TradeCentre” broadcast. Things have remained pretty consistent in recent years when it comes to actual deadline day. Last year, there were 32 deadline-day trades involving 51 players. In 2020, there were 32 trades involving 55 players. Those 55 players equaled the “record” set in 2010 when 55 players were moved on deadline day in 31 deals.

Suffice it to say, we probably won’t see 31 or 32 deals Friday.

7:45 a.m.: A couple of teams couldn’t even wait until Friday to make a couple of deadline adjustments, starting with the wide-open Western Conference.

The Dallas Stars beefed up their forwards group, becoming the latest team to pick off the Chicago Blackhawks’ fire sale, acquiring forward Max Domi. Dallas also got minor league goalie Dylan Wells in exchange for goalie Anton Khudobin and a second-round pick in 2025.

Meanwhile, the Penguins continued their own shake-up by bringing back a familiar face. Pittsburgh, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, has acquired forward Nick Bonino from San Jose.

Good morning?hearing that late last night, Nick Bonino was dealt to PIT @IceSinghHNIC — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 3, 2023

Bonino was a playoff legend for the Penguins winning a pair of Stanley Cups with Pittsburgh in 2016 and 2017.