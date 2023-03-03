NHL Trade Deadline Live Blog: Tracker For All Rumors, Deals

11:05 a.m.: Maybe the Bruins aren’t done?
10:30 a.m.: Here’s the Flyers’ reported ask for winger James van Riemsdyk.
9:38 a.m.: This encouraging Brad Marchand update might end up being the biggest news of the day.
9:12 a.m.: Senators general manager Pierre Dorion just did an interview on TSN. James Duthie’s final question for Dorion was whether there would be any real action in the final hours. “Eh, I don’t know if you’re gonna like my answer,” Dorion said after a long pause.
All signs still pointing to a sleepy day.
8:30 a.m.: An interesting stat just popped up on the TSN “TradeCentre” broadcast. Things have remained pretty consistent in recent years when it comes to actual deadline day. Last year, there were 32 deadline-day trades involving 51 players. In 2020, there were 32 trades involving 55 players. Those 55 players equaled the “record” set in 2010 when 55 players were moved on deadline day in 31 deals.
Suffice it to say, we probably won’t see 31 or 32 deals Friday.
7:45 a.m.: A couple of teams couldn’t even wait until Friday to make a couple of deadline adjustments, starting with the wide-open Western Conference.
The Dallas Stars beefed up their forwards group, becoming the latest team to pick off the Chicago Blackhawks’ fire sale, acquiring forward Max Domi. Dallas also got minor league goalie Dylan Wells in exchange for goalie Anton Khudobin and a second-round pick in 2025.
Meanwhile, the Penguins continued their own shake-up by bringing back a familiar face. Pittsburgh, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, has acquired forward Nick Bonino from San Jose.
Bonino was a playoff legend for the Penguins winning a pair of Stanley Cups with Pittsburgh in 2016 and 2017.
7:30 a.m. ET: The 2023 NHL trade deadline is a bit of a good news/bad news sort of deal. The good news is that the last month has been fascinating with blockbuster deals across the league. The downside of that, though? Friday’s actual deadline day might be a little sleepy.
Taking a look at TSN’s Trade Bait list gives you an idea of what we could be in for Friday. They currently have Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk as the top player on that board followed by Vancouver winger Brock Boeser and Montreal defenseman Joel Edmundson. The three of them have a combined annual average value of more than $17 million. John Klingberg and his $7 million cap hit also make the top-10. If you’re in the market for a high-priced rental, it could be a big day.
The more likely scenario? A whole bunch of depth moves for bottom-six forwards and emergency defensemen, who may or may not actually play when the games matter most. There is certainly importance to adding those sorts of players when you’re contending for a championship, but there’s not a whole lot of sizzle. Ultimately, at the end of the day, we’re also probably going to hear countless general managers say “We were in on a lot, but ultimately, the prices were just too high.” We shall see.
Regardless, we’ll be following it all right here with our live blog tracker, all the way up to the 3 p.m. ET deadline.